Smithbridge Asset Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Lifted by $338,410 as Stock Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $17.30 Million

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 2.75 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 648,851 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 13,563 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 35,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,860 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” published on March 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy Now With Many Signs Pointing to a Possible Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 124,068 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.06% or 3,295 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated holds 6,095 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 111,295 shares. The California-based Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 444,640 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability accumulated 27,977 shares. Guardian Tru Comm reported 1.39M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Girard Ptnrs has 63,107 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 2.12M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 85,331 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.