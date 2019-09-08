Smithbridge Asset Management Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) Has Trimmed by $457,390; Boston Common Asset Management Increased Its Biogen Com (BIIB) Holding by $1.40 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) by 58,928 shares to 443,739 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,216 shares, and cut its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa Adr (HENKY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 107,758 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,139 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com owns 1,668 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Webster Bank N A invested in 0% or 39 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 80,953 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ruffer Llp has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisors Asset Management holds 0.02% or 5,093 shares in its portfolio. Victory owns 57,135 shares. Optimum Invest has 505 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 23,423 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 4,449 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has 800 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 581,856 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Co owns 57,036 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 57,610 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 288,012 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Independent Investors Inc invested 1.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 597,636 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 75,522 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 257,524 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 237,423 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.23 million shares. Notis has 33,575 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 57,288 shares stake. Academy Incorporated Tx stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.