Smithbridge Asset Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake by $338,410; Greystone Managed Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 225,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 698,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09 million, up from 472,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.96M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – ENTERS INTO BINDING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE INTERESTS IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND VALERIA COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mining woes deepen; 13/04/2018 – Deripaska faces Rio Tinto blow

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,061 shares to 305,573 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,880 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

