Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $338,410 as Stock Value Declined; As Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Valuation Rose, Teton Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million Its Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 179,044 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.