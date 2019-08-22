Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $457,390 as Stock Value Rose; Horizon Investments Stake in Sl Green Rlty Com (SLG) Trimmed by $2.32 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (SLG) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 28,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 483,541 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

