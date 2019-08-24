Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Metlife Com (MET) by $705,600; Amber Road (AMBR) Stock Price Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Lowered Its Stake by $706,032

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 9,954 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Keybank Association Oh reported 235,211 shares stake. Stephens Ar owns 140,458 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2.52 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,045 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 6,225 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co owns 184,916 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 586,769 shares. 283,633 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Lc. 2.80M are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Company Al has invested 0.61% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares to 39,840 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).