Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Footlocker Com (FL) Holding; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $9.60 Million Its Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.09 million shares traded or 164.95% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.94 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 34,942 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Foster Motley reported 20,912 shares. Westpac reported 71,050 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ajo LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 522,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has 922,100 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 16,601 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 9,800 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Company holds 9,660 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 43,600 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 31,587 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS gains, DLR and SBAC fall amid Morgan Stanley rerates – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 37,700 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $104.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 449,411 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 14,625 shares in its portfolio. 750,587 were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Inc Llp. Ajo Lp accumulated 0% or 4,853 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 8,229 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.25% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). James Investment Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 4,725 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.02% or 7,626 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 104,363 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 588,219 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 19,362 shares in its portfolio.