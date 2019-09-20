Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $704,102 as Stock Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 2.99 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19M, up from 406,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 17.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss & Inc stated it has 6.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 166,350 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 173,317 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. 504,875 are held by Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Com reported 59,591 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,633 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 2.99M shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 74,682 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,682 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 241,140 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 364,150 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital accumulated 2.3% or 4.63 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 30,044 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 0.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 3.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 874,050 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 2.07% stake. The California-based Rnc Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meridian Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1,978 shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brick And Kyle Assoc owns 5,374 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 13,102 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 121,047 were reported by S&Co Inc. Mathes invested 1.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 2,250 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

