Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $338,410; Mackenzie Financial Stake in Blackrock (BLK) Has Cut by $33.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 77,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 86,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $480.07. About 384,098 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Cap Limited Com holds 10,285 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,336 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Pro invested in 0.11% or 6,002 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,079 shares. Dodge And Cox has 1.94% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 54.16 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 0.56% or 17,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blb&B stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,450 shares. 10.78 million were accumulated by Harding Loevner L P. Caprock invested in 0.12% or 14,208 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested in 2.12M shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 196,592 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 494,410 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.60 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.