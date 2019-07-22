Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Metlife Com (MET) Stake; Advisory Services Network Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 12,535 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 48,894 shares with $6.84M value, down from 61,429 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 8.34 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased Metlife Inc Com (MET) stake by 65.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as Metlife Inc Com (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Smithbridge Asset Management Inc holds 8,864 shares with $377,000 value, down from 25,664 last quarter. Metlife Inc Com now has $47.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 4.38 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 4.99M shares. Greatmark Invest Partners has invested 3.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp holds 5,045 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 26,264 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,787 shares. Asset Strategies reported 5,772 shares. Guardian Lp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 38,343 are owned by Intersect Lc. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 3.54% or 69,386 shares in its portfolio. 16,757 are held by Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.25M shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 20,853 shares. Harbour Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 9,815 shares to 14,118 valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,191 shares and now owns 18,982 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is -1.45% below currents $49.72 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% or 552,024 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 184,916 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 19,417 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5.33M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr Inc has 114,500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 374 shares. Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 38,190 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 141,851 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 292 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.