Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Metlife Com (MET) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shares Declined, Holder Tanaka Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 10/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION ‘GATHERING INFORMATION’ ON FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA -STATEMENT; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries this quarter,; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS ON MAY 11, RECEIVED REPORT OF TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH INJURIES INVOLVING TESLA MODEL S AND A MECHANIC TRUCK; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s ‘Bizarre’ Earnings Call Shakes Investor Confidence; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss/Shr $4.19; 19/05/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Urged to Separate Chairman’s Role From Musk; 06/04/2018 – Car troubles bring Tesla chief back down to earth; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $24.15 million activity. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40 million. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock.