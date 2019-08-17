Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $457,390 as Share Price Rose; As Navistar Intl New (Put) (NAV) Share Price Declined, Barclays Plc Decreased Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Put) (NAV) by 65.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 334,281 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 14/05/2018 – lnternational® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Ratings Reflect Expectations to Continue Significant Operational and Fincl Progress; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund: Navistar Board Elected Miller Effective April 17; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: NO COMMENT ON SPECULATION VW MAY BOOST STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Rev $1.91B; 18/04/2018 – VW MAY SEE ACTIONS ON NAV IN FUTURE INCL. POSSIBLE PURCHASE

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.50 million are owned by Putnam Limited Com. Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc accumulated 8,897 shares. Arga Investment Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,125 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,126 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 602,273 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff & Phelps Invest Management Company holds 27,890 shares. Natixis has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 213,763 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 39,426 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt owns 10,856 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 11,500 shares stake. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 5.99M were accumulated by 1832 Asset L P.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Navistar Analyst Says Strong Traction May Be Outweighed By Industry Challenges – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Volvo Trucks Makes Active Safety Standard On Most Models Via Bendix Wingman Fusion – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Management Limited Company holds 3.63% or 229,959 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church &Amp Dwight Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHD) by 17,500 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 591,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).