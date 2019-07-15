Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Position; CI FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CIFAF) Shorts Decreased By 35.27%

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) stake by 11.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as Oracle Corp Com (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Smithbridge Asset Management Inc holds 64,515 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 73,145 last quarter. Oracle Corp Com now has $199.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space

CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had a decrease of 35.27% in short interest. CIFAF’s SI was 2.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.27% from 3.30M shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 301 days are for CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s short sellers to cover CIFAF’s short positions. It closed at $16.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is -4.93% below currents $59.81 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 842,528 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,399 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.07% or 6,614 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Gyroscope Group Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 29,661 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 1.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Counsel invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 55,542 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 7,925 shares. Bell Bancorporation reported 0.08% stake. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 23 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Somerville Kurt F holds 29,417 shares. Davis R M has 15,679 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.