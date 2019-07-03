Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $457,390; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Trimmed by $2.37 Million Its Stake

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.53 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.