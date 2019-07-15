Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) as Valuation Rose; Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $119.93 Million as Stock Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6793.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 658,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 668,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.99 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 6.05M shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,010 shares. California-based Private Asset Inc has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.69% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 308,504 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd accumulated 9,501 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 22,688 are owned by Fulton Bank Na. Banque Pictet Cie has 219,528 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beacon Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 45,982 shares. First Savings Bank Commerce Of Newtown reported 6,750 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 2.31 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 54,383 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research owns 2.21 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust owns 74,035 shares.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How much will Oracle missing out on a $10 billion federal cloud contract hurt its business? – San Francisco Business Times” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks- U.S. Futures Jump on Prospect of Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 46,423 shares to 60,060 shares, valued at $70.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 743,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,712 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “China’s Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals’ services – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Alibaba – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.