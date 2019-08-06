Smithbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $338,410; Marlowe Partners LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Lowered by $2.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 3.88M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 394,304 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 411,437 shares stake. California-based Bender Robert And Associates has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lord Abbett Lc invested in 0.19% or 1.29 million shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 2.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 437,832 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oarsman Cap holds 0.43% or 20,780 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1.83M shares. 25,158 are owned by Chem National Bank. Essex Service Incorporated invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Verition Fund Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Ltd Liability holds 17,117 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. First LP invested in 8,414 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 17,570 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.12 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Automobile Association holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 32,216 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 6.58M shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested in 9,124 shares. 4.56M were reported by State Street. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 387,753 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp accumulated 20,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 469,237 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 174,111 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 805,734 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).