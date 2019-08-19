Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $457,390; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 99,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 65,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 546,224 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 3.80M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7,268 shares to 13,065 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.