Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Metlife Com (MET) Stake by $705,600; Valuation Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Holds Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 6.81M shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors

