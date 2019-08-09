Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Metlife Com (MET) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Connors Investor Services Holds Holding in M&T Bank (MTB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank Corp (MTB) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 67,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, up from 64,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $153.61. About 283,846 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings by 20,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,288 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

