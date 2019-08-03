Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Position by $457,390; Sina (SINA) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 580,918 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,152 are owned by Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 16,126 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf Trust holds 39,985 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 15,014 were reported by Roundview Capital Ltd. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Investment Mgmt owns 11,126 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr reported 52,154 shares stake. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 50,415 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 5,160 shares. Coastline has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares to 371,077 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthews Cap Management Llc has invested 0.56% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 129,103 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 904,145 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.11% or 95,321 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 7,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 20 shares stake. Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 650,000 shares. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,437 shares. Nomura reported 113,032 shares. Camarda Financial Lc reported 0% stake. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 34,884 shares. 1,021 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 22,718 shares. 131,550 are held by Baillie Gifford.