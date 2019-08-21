Smithbridge Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB); Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 3.95 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 373.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 167,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 212,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 35,182 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 20,217 shares to 64,430 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 135,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,520 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,110 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 37,821 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 191,693 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 1,312 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.07% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 287,567 were reported by Parametric Assocs Lc. Prudential Public Ltd Llc owns 394,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 13,636 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 146,258 shares. Alpine Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 14,559 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 147,907 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,393 shares.

