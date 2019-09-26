Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Share Price Rose While Sio Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.47 Million; Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $11.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 76,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 594,956 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 1.37 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.53 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Management invested in 385,725 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Blue Cap stated it has 9,904 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes Co has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Panagora Asset Management holds 129,860 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2,958 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com accumulated 71,648 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 120,698 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,121 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.58% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 55,072 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 1,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 0.9% or 31,082 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department owns 6,620 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 15,302 shares. Whitnell & Communication holds 0.59% or 7,707 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 60,236 shares to 514,544 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 149,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).