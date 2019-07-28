Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holder Global Thematic Partners Raised Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 372,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.72 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.98M, up from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 3.42M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Illinois-based Whitnell & Com has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Palisade Asset Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 21,339 shares. Lynch And In reported 100,286 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp reported 43,933 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 3,618 shares stake. 28,403 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. Sabal Tru Company invested in 371,599 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 105,719 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 18,231 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 368,245 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Atlantic Union Savings Bank has 0.55% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23,815 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck to Hold Second-Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on July 30 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.