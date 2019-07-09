Smith & Howard Wealth Management Maintains Position in Merck & Co (MRK); United Fire Grou (UFCS) Stake Raised by Earnest Partners Llc

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in United Fire Grou (UFCS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.09M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in United Fire Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 30,302 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 7.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

More notable recent United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Research Report Identifies Dean Foods, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Buckeye Partners, Rockwell Medical, United Fire Group, and Clearwater Paper with Renewed Outlook – Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire" published on April 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,315 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 44,214 shares in its portfolio. 16,268 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Comerica Bancorporation holds 64,103 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 2,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 40,917 shares. Strs Ohio reported 5,200 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,903 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) or 13,554 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,846 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com owns 3,967 shares. 68,213 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 107,573 shares to 544,500 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) by 371,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI).