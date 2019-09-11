Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $9.48 Million; Market Value Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 338,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 738,666 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 947,497 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $465.14. About 9,615 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 9,449 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 6.8% or 110,000 shares. 68,569 were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 971 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 514 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 1,785 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 12,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.01% or 9,750 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CACC – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance: A Rare But Right Culture Toward Capital Allocation And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, DPZ, IMMR – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CACC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $168.63 million for 13.12 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,067 shares. Thornburg Mgmt reported 2.62 million shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited has invested 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 13,235 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3.93M shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 6.58 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 666,554 were reported by Fil Ltd. Starboard Value LP accumulated 4.10 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 25,750 shares. 992 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com reported 174,111 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tudor Et Al owns 28,559 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.