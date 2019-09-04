Smith Thomas W Has Trimmed Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Stock Price Declined; Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Creative Planning Decreased Its Holding by $3.16 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 315,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 315,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 4.03 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $443.93. About 43,177 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 1,866 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jlb And Associate reported 0.46% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,781 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Proshare Limited Company holds 1,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited invested in 0.23% or 514 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 33,400 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,065 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). M&T Bancshares Corp invested in 1,801 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited stated it has 122,931 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,474 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Beck Mack & Oliver accumulated 4.59% or 284,050 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53 million for 12.53 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.14 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,594 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 33,025 are held by Ifrah Fincl Service. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 68,241 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt has invested 1.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wellington Shields & Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,080 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halsey Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,687 shares. Stearns Fin Gp, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,131 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 60,386 shares. Decatur Cap Management holds 2.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 131,769 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 15,632 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 5,556 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Papp L Roy Associates reported 8,201 shares stake.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,653 shares to 17,743 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 248,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).