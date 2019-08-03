Smith Thomas W Has Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 55,486 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 43,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 780,732 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.03M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aviva Plc accumulated 65,013 shares. Investment Counsel owns 10,608 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies owns 0.74% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 41,771 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 9,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap accumulated 0.2% or 91,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 77,802 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Com owns 10,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,436 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,572 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17,583 shares to 39,734 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,097 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.