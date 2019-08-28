Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Castine Capital Management Has Cut Position by $3.06 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.04M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,140 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.49 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.