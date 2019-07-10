Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 27,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,599 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.22M, down from 139,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $352.05. About 2.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $489.64. About 40,754 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership invested in 4,939 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.23% or 7,787 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 543 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 252 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 2,784 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 4,094 shares. Wolverine Asset reported 0.09% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.92% or 487,163 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regions Financial holds 0.2% or 45,261 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Management holds 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,117 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co reported 37,200 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Llc owns 80,197 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.63 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 165,089 shares to 11.92M shares, valued at $557.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 80,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.15M for 14.37 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.