Smith Thomas W Has Decreased Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Market Value Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Position Upped by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 115,156 shares. Prudential Inc owns 371,677 shares. 2,640 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 28,804 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 79 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Company holds 422,570 shares. 62,247 are owned by Cibc World Inc. Marco Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 91,522 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 822 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 15,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 8,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 321,526 are held by Proshare Advisors.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14 were accumulated by Camarda Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jlb And Associate Inc reported 249,095 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Sei Invs stated it has 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 576 were reported by Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 1,727 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Raymond James & Associate reported 0.03% stake. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Limited holds 19,727 shares. Schroder Invest Group, a Maine-based fund reported 375,779 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 6,745 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk owns 121,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 209,508 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.