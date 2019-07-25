Smith Thomas W Has Cut Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose; Noodles And Company (NDLS) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Its Holding by $934,416 as Stock Value Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 205,201 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 946,263 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 35.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,625 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

