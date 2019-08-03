Smith Thomas W Has Cut Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Post Hldgs (POST) Share Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Increased Position by $9.81 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 1.48M shares traded or 163.40% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 295,354 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 43,200 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 452,500 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 45,149 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 8,688 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 2,321 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,310 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.99% or 997,514 shares. 639,080 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Whittier Tru Communications holds 6,004 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 176,859 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P had bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M on Wednesday, February 6. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

