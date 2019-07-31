Smith Thomas W Cut Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; As Seaboard (SEB) Shares Rose, Holder Private Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $921,060

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $486.95. About 94,232 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 215 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 4,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $44.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4040.01. About 618 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the Fifth Year in a Row – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Acceptance: Loan Performance Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Named to the Forbes Global 2000 List – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Credit Acceptance (CACC) a New Buy Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 160,513 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 48,069 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 2 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested 0.94% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Victory Mngmt invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 777 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 116,122 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Company holds 0.02% or 650 shares. Midas reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 4,335 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 701 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” on November 22, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” on October 27, 2015. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Ignore Trump and Musk â€” hereâ€™s how to find companies whose CEOs think long term – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 18, 2018.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares to 250,879 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 8,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).