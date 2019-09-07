Smith Thomas W Cut Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $1.80 Million; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Holding by $815,000 as Stock Price Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $447.04. About 85,015 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.97M shares traded or 424.84% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 5,600 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,065 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 13,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont reported 0.01% stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,714 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,171 shares. 1,349 were accumulated by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com. Fmr reported 11,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 2,514 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 521 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 34,475 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 8,460 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.78M for 12.61 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares to 64,425 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 88,975 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 74,286 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 241,036 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 19,203 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,470 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 2,060 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp owns 32,915 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 455,041 shares. Redwood Investments Llc holds 0.19% or 16,286 shares. Utah Retirement holds 17,990 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 66,977 shares. 186 are held by Hanseatic Management. Tobam has invested 0.3% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

