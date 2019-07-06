Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Position Has Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare Llc; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut Its At&T (T) Position as Market Value Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 561,196 shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 16,575 shares to 199,340 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 2,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

