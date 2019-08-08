Smith & Howard Wealth Management Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $448,200; Stock Value Rose; Pitcairn Company Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Increased by $426,951

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,726 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 14,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.23. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.73 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 42,920 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru Communications reported 23,413 shares stake. Girard Prns reported 100,578 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A owns 4,861 shares. Dupont Capital holds 376,480 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0.24% or 9,985 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 9.41M shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 1.33 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc owns 3.08M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 89,246 shares. 7,040 were reported by Main Street Rech Limited Liability. Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Becker Management Incorporated invested in 561,903 shares. Axa holds 1.64M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co owns 7,239 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 1,105 shares. Cambridge invested in 0.03% or 2,329 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability owns 39,894 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc owns 10,664 shares. Security Natl Tru accumulated 0.64% or 10,438 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0.15% or 83,612 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Convergence Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hilltop Holdg accumulated 3,385 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 217,172 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 78,636 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 24,452 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,362 shares to 306,252 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,908 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

