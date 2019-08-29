Smith Salley & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $755,985; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 10.53M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 162,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 155,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 6.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 232,705 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Greenhaven Assocs holds 4.97 million shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,124 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 31,755 shares. Synovus holds 0.53% or 320,817 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wagner Bowman owns 15,676 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 5,415 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty holds 7.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 93,000 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 69,852 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & Communications holds 8,881 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,373 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.59% stake. Intrust Bank Na holds 1.11% or 42,957 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,400 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf) by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru Limited Company has 396,791 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,709 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% or 139,972 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Llc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 174,919 were reported by Daiwa Gru. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 33,854 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 60,354 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Harvey Ltd Liability holds 5,244 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 11,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hyman Charles D has 0.64% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 129,482 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,494 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 29,539 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 189,122 shares.