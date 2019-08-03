Smith Salley & Associates Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $761,103; Vontobel Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24 million, up from 97,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 164,819 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $471.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 177,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 0.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 282,513 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M Inc reported 331,807 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.74% or 25,414 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital Communications reported 46,053 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 0% or 72,349 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,195 shares. 69,911 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership has invested 12.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Trust stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers & Merchants Invests has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 9,627 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,110 are held by Herald Investment Mngmt Limited. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Co owns 55,836 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 81,375 shares. 4.18M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Atwood Palmer invested in 76,851 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv holds 2% or 43,414 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 344,774 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 91,324 shares. Moreover, First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kbc Gp Nv owns 1.69 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 42,257 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Llc has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 16,451 shares. 1St Source State Bank invested in 1.21% or 74,707 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Inc owns 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,501 shares.

