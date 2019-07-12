Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Venator Capital Management LTD Position in Steelcase (SCS) Upped by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 798,574 shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,250 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 124,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 602 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 102,529 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Cos holds 0.01% or 430,523 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.04% stake. M&T Bankshares Corp invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 272,400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 278,828 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Manhattan Company holds 247,100 shares. Cna Corp accumulated 21,407 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt accumulated 168,672 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 554,074 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 13,509 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,404 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).