Smith Salley & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.28 Million; Ubs Oconnor Boosted Its Mattel I (Call) (MAT) Position by $5.34 Million as Shares Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Mattel I (Call) (MAT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Mattel I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.99M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 13,247 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 4.91M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 4,311 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 10,822 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 29,528 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 28,713 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 2.88 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,334 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Res owns 21.02M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gol (GLD) by 23,783 shares to 16,217 shares, valued at $2.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Je (Prn) by 4.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in National (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.77M were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 362,875 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com holds 65,298 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 13.91 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr owns 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,699 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo owns 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,692 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd stated it has 157,706 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd owns 9,834 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt invested in 309,129 shares. 35,449 were reported by Next Financial Group Inc. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc holds 102,739 shares. The New York-based Burns J W & Ny has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.55% or 598,234 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,704 shares to 111,054 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).