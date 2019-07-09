Smith Salley & Associates Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Increased by $940,104; Symmetry Peak Management Holding in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 2.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,985 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 30,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.7. About 1.48M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.68% or 7,775 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 1.03% stake. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 23 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.39% or 80,402 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated holds 12,611 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 8.20M are owned by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Pitcairn Company reported 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miles reported 0.64% stake. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 88,452 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 197,766 shares. Fagan Assocs reported 5,760 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold $917,946. On Wednesday, February 6 BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

