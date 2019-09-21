Smith Salley & Associates Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $721,414; Stock Value Rose; Celgene (CELG) Stake Increased by Jet Capital Investors L P

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,946 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77 million, up from 101,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares to 19,399 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,238 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

