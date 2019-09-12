Smith Salley & Associates Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $531,729; Stock Value Rose; As Photronics (PLAB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Cut Position

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 353,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 391,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 148,585 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,265 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, up from 66,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 1.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Main Holdings by 146,766 shares to 514,499 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 163,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.12M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,775 shares to 125,928 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,098 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

