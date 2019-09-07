Smith Salley & Associates Raised Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $824,468; Stock Rose; Williams Companies (WMB) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Increased Holding by $331,380

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 290,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 275,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s and J.C. Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Can Dillardâ€™s Afford a 50% Dividend Hike? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares to 12,884 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,343 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.68% or 51,217 shares. Foster Motley invested in 0.36% or 46,328 shares. D L Carlson invested in 0.17% or 11,085 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.25M shares. Korea Corp accumulated 857,934 shares. Maverick accumulated 19,680 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 1.04M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Beaumont Llc holds 31,260 shares. Baskin Financial Service Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 476,695 are held by Cannell Peter B &. Palisade Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.82% or 96,854 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 646,885 shares. Paloma has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 27,500 shares. The New York-based Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 203,300 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Telemus Lc invested in 51,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 11,206 shares. Grassi Invest Management reported 7,119 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 16,719 shares. 349,292 are held by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. 1.18M are owned by Raymond James Associates. Duff And Phelps Mgmt holds 3.30M shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 8,406 shares. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 1.77 million shares. 35,205 are owned by Veritable L P.

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares to 59,051 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,965 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).