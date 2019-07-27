Smith Salley & Associates Upped Bb&T (BBT) Position; Star Bulk Carriers Corphares (SBLK) Sellers Decreased By 8.8% Their Shorts

Star Bulk Carriers Corphares (NASDAQ:SBLK) had a decrease of 8.8% in short interest. SBLK’s SI was 1.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.8% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 566,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Star Bulk Carriers Corphares (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s short sellers to cover SBLK’s short positions. The SI to Star Bulk Carriers Corphares’s float is 3.06%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 418,971 shares traded. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has declined 38.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBLK News: 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK TO BUY DRY BULK VESSELS FOR 13.725M SHRS, $145M; 14/05/2018 – SONGA BULK – STAR BULK TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION THROUGH PROCEEDS OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL LEASE WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK LEASING; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS – WILL BUY FLEET OF 5 NEWCASTLEMAXES/CAPESIZE VESSELS,2 MINI CAPESIZE VESSELS, 8 POST PANAMAX/KAMSARMAX VESSELS, 1 ULTRAMAX VESSEL; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, EXPECTED THAT RAFFAELE ZAGARI WILL JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STAR BULK; 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS AGREES TO BUY 18 DRY BULK VESSELS, INTENDS; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP – AS PART OF TRANSACTION, COMPANY WILL ASSUME DEBT OF $310.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees To Acquire 18 Dry Bulk Vessels And Intends To Establish A Secondary Listing In Oslo, Norway; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers: Combined Songa and OCC Fleet Is Younger Than Existing Flee; 15/05/2018 – Caspian Capital LP Exits Position in Star Bulk; 20/04/2018 – Star Bulk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Salley & Associates increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 7.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 7,422 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 110,178 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 102,756 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $39.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 8,413 shares to 41,676 valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 18,671 shares and now owns 8,220 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shayne & Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,404 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.97% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 197,029 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 13,980 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Co has 1.18% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 79,688 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.08% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.50M shares. Cibc World Corp reported 101,124 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 6,918 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 263,000 shares. American Rech And Mngmt Company stated it has 2,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wesbanco Bancorp stated it has 0.75% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed BB&T/SunTrust name ‘Truist’ continues to draw competitor’s ire – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Shares for $198,546 were bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

Among 2 analysts covering Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Star Bulk Carriers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) rating on Friday, February 22. Drewry Financial has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 15.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $974.44 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. As of August 29, 2018, the firm had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton , including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

More notable recent Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shipping prices in an uptrend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Tanker rates adrift as Iran tensions simmer – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SBLK) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bull Theory On Shipping Stock Rebirth Just Wishful Thinking? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.