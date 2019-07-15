Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined While Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $653,400

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 32,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $288.55. About 971,569 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 137,900 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

