Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $4.85 Million; Shares Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Maintains Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 290.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 80,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,271 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 27,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $115.06. About 928,399 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 63,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,698 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 95,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance" published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More important recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can Cruise Lines Attract Millennials? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 06, 2019.