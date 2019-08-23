Smith Salley & Associates Cut Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position; SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SKUYF) Shorts Down By 78.95%

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 93.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 5,823 shares with $284,000 value, down from 87,449 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 481,237 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKUYF) had a decrease of 78.95% in short interest. SKUYF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.95% from 1,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4 days are for SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKUYF)’s short sellers to cover SKUYF’s short positions. It closed at $10.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International has $75 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 23.06% above currents $48.49 stock price. Magna International had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,668 shares to 15,697 valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 15,124 shares and now owns 50,786 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Sansei Technologies, Inc. plans, designs, makes, installs, repairs, and maintains amusement rides, stage equipment, elevators, and other designed equipment in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $152.95 million. The company's amusement rides include jet-roller coasters, mini-roller coasters, flume rides, dark rides, carousel type rides, family rides, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stage equipment, such as floor mechanisms comprising elevators for stage traps, sliding stages and stage wagons, inclined floors, circular-type stages, etc.