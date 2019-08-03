Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Its V F (VFC) Stake; Retail Pro Has 1.3 Sentiment

Retail Pro Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 57 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced their stock positions in Retail Pro Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Retail Pro Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 82.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 12,404 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 72,904 last quarter. V F Corp now has $32.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93M for 31.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 742,003 shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $501.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 30.4 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup reinitiated V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Security National has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.37% or 10,755 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.5% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 164,524 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 122,348 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested 0.31% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mraz Amerine And owns 7,600 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.25% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 47,800 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 340 were reported by Cwm Limited Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 834,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 52,914 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.02% or 840 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,466 shares to 79,465 valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 6,640 shares and now owns 17,629 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.