Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Value Rose; Redmile Group Has Raised Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position by $12.08 Million; Share Price Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 14,676 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. 5,074 are owned by Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc. First United Natl Bank Tru has 1,384 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 7,707 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.85% or 13,041 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership holds 76,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.27M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 4,674 were reported by Scholtz Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 111,674 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 59,239 shares. Jnba Finance reported 620 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jabodon Pt owns 2.68% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,051 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Com reported 26,975 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,485 shares to 162,615 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Ltd Company owns 370,840 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Hightower Ltd holds 0% or 8,375 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 291,228 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 11,031 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 60,000 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 13,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 34,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 31,161 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 2,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 18,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Interest Group reported 30,362 shares. C Group A S has 63,530 shares.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Likes Nabriva’s Antibiotic, Snubs Sarepta’s DMD Drug; Moderna Gets Fast Track Designation For Zika Vaccine – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.